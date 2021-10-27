Sarah Ferguson is fighting for the trees.

Sarah, Duchess rallied her 355,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday to help protect dozens of ancient trees near her childhood home in England. The trees have deep sentimental value to Ferguson.

“At 6.30 p.m. councillors in Basingstoke will vote on whether to go ahead with plans for a giant warehouse that will destroy 67 ancient oak trees and 3 beech trees near my childhood home,” Ferguson wrote. “These trees inspired my children’s book The Enchanted Oak Tree and I’m heartbroken at the thought of them being lost forever.

“With the COP26 summit focusing minds on the need to protect our natural environment, surely now is the time for a rethink. I’m one of 103,000 people who have signed a petition calling on the councillors to think again – let’s hope they do the right thing.”

