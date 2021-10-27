Meghan Markle is doing her bit to raise kids who love to read.

The Duchess of Sussex glowed as she read her children’s book The Bench to viewers for a “Brightly Storytime” video released Wednesday.

Markle told the camera, “This is illustrated by Christian Robinson and I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn’t the normal medium he works in, but he did it to make this extra special. I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words.”

She added, wearing a casual shirt while sitting in a garden, “I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it, too.”

After reading her book, Markle said: “I hope you enjoyed The Bench. I loved being able to share it with you and now I hope you’re able to go and find your own special bench or chair or a little quiet nook, just a place that means something to you that you share with someone you love.”

Markle’s latest appearance comes after she read her book to school kids in Harlem during her and Prince Harry’s New York City trip last month.

She was seen chatting with the children, who asked her questions about the book.