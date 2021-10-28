The beloved “Serengeti” docuseries is making a wild return.

Two years after the original series debuted, BBC Earth is premiering a follow-up, titled “Serengeti II”, that once again explores the dramatic day-to-day happenings of animals living in Tanzania’s Serengeti.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will narrate the series.

READ MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Says It’s ‘Still So Hard’ To Think Of Chadwick Boseman ‘In The Past Tense’

Photo: Courtesy of BBC Earth

In an exclusive first look at season two, the series will revisit some favourite faces from the first series installment and will capture the dramatic and emotional interconnected stories of majestic Savannah animals and their day-to-day lives.

Viewers will witness Bakari the baboon struggling with family life, Kali the lioness as she makes a difficult decision and a few adorable and adventurous leopard cubs as they test their monther’s patience.

“It was an extraordinary privilege to see the animals featured in Serengeti in real life, in the place where they were actually filmed,” Nyong’o said of the new project. “Growing up in Kenya, I was lucky enough on safari to our national parks often and it helped give me the passion I have for animals to this day. Being involved in the Serengeti series has been a great experience for me and has given me real insights into their family lives. Seeing them living out the dramas of their daily lives, amidst the beauty of the Serengeti, was quite a moving experience for me.”

READ MORE: Lupita Nyong’o Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Be ‘Different Without Our King’ Chadwick Boseman, But Insists Ryan Coogler Has Some ‘Exciting’ Ideas

Photo: Courtesy of BBC Earth

Photo: Courtesy of BBC Earth

Photo: Courtesy of BBC Earth

“Serengeti II” airs Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on BBC Earth.

Episode two will air on Nov. 7.