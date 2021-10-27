The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” just got a big new addition.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that “Grey’s” has cast E.R. Fightmaster in the role of Dr. Kai Bartley, making them the first non-binary doctor in the long-running show’s history.

Viewers were first introduced to Dr. Bartley in the third episode of the current 18th season. In the episode, they were a member of a research team in Minnesota working on a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

“They are dedicated to their craft and extremely talented at what they do,” an official description of the character reads. “Confident as hell and able to make even the most detailed and mundane science seem exciting and cool, Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain.”

E.R. Fightmaster – Photo: ABC/Bonnie Osborne

Going forward, Dr. Bartley will become a recurring character on the show.

The cast of “Grey’s” has previously included trans actor Alex Blue Davis as surgical resident Casey Parker from season 14 to 16.

Fightmaster’s first episode as an official cast member will air Nov. 11, with more episodes to come before the mid-season finale in December.

Fans have been excited about the addition of Fightmaster to the cast, and have been excited about a potential relationship with Caterina Scorsone’s character Amelia.