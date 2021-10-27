Lori Loughlin is paying it forward.

The “Fuller House” alum, 57, will be paying the costs of four-year college tuition for two students, which will total over $500,000. Loughlin’s rep confirmed the news to ET Canada.

Loughlin’s offer comes after she pled guilty in the college admissions scandal. The move was not a part of her plea deal.

READ MORE: Judge Approves Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli’s Request To Go To Wedding In Mexico

According to E! News, the move is a way for Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 58, to move following their involvement in the scheme.

In 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli had been involved in a scheme, which was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues at the time.

The couple worked with William “Rick” Singer to fake Bella’s and Olivia Jade’s admissions to USC as purported crew recruits, even though neither daughter had ever participated in the sport.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Reprises Her ‘When Calls The Heart’ Character In ‘When Hope Calls’ First Look

A year later, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin was later sentenced to two months in prison, as well as two years of supervised release. She was also required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine. Giannulli faces a smile sentence but served five months in prison and will undergo two years of supervised release. He was required to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.