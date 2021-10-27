Click to share this via email

Disney is sharing some brand new footage from the upcoming reimagining of “West Side Story”.

The sneak peek video goes behind-the-scenes on filming for Steven Spielberg’s movie adaptation of the Broadway show.

“I’m just so proud and honoured that I got this shot, late in my career, of being able to tell this story based on the 1957 Broadway musical,” says the renowned filmmaker in the clip.

The video also gives fans a first look at the electrifying “America” musical number.

“West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The movie features Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and newcomer Rachel Zegler in its star-studded young cast.

“West Side Story” hits theatres on Dec. 10.