Michael Jackson had a grand ole’ time scaring his children with the “Thriller” music video.

Prince Jackson, 24, the late King of Pop’s eldest child, spoke with “The Mix” where he shared his first memory of watching the official music video for “Thriller” with his family (around the 13:10 mark in the video above).

“That’s a very traumatic moment for me,” he teased. “We were young, we were at Neverland and we watched it on the big screen at the theatre that we had there. The moment — not the full wearcat — but in between the transformation when he’s like, ‘Get Away!’ The teeth and the eyes, it just terrified me.”

“After we finished the music video, he said, ‘You guys should be careful. You know you can’t be around me when the full moon comes up because that’s real.'”

Prince subsequently shared that Jackson liked to prank his kids. Sometimes when a full moon emerged, the 13-time Grammy-winner would grunt as if he were morphing into a fearsome beast, sending his kids running.