Debbie Matenopoulos was one of the original co-hosts on “The View” when the show first launched back in 1997, yet she alleges she received a less-than-friendly welcome from one of the current co-hosts during a recent return visit.

On Wednesday, Matenopoulos appeared on Michelle Collins’ SiriusXM talk show on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel. Given that both women have sat behind the table on “The View” (Matenopoulos for the first two seaons, Collins for a single season in 2015-’16), it’s not surprising that the show came up in conversation.

Discussing her appearance on last week’s “Flashback Friday” edition of “The View”, Matenopoulos told Collins that current co-host Ana Navarro “was not nice” during her return to the show.

“She was kind of hateful to me,” Matenopoulos said. “She wouldn’t even look at me in the eyes. Backstage and on-air, she was not nice to me.”

In fact, Matenopoulos added, “She seemed to be nice to everyone else except for me. I was like, ‘What?’ I don’t even know. Legit, like she just has an issue with me.”

As Matenopoulos recounted, “I was just trying to say, ‘Good morning everybody, nice to see you,’” but felt Navarro was being “a little bit icy,” while the other co-hosts were all far friendlier.

Being there at the show’s very beginning, Matenopoulos insisted that “The View” of today would not pass muster with the series’ creator, legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters.

“They sort of have a reputation of kind of being catty and mean and hateful to other women — and that’s not what Barbara intended at all,” she said.