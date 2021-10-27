Some people grew up watching Eric McCormack as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s dad in “Double, Double, Toil And Trouble”, others didn’t – including Eric McCormack.

30 years after the film’s premiere, the “Will & Grace” alum, who played Don Farmer, chatted with Entertainment Weekly about finally watching the entire flick.

“What was interesting about it now that I look back is that it was definitely the first time I played a dad, because I would have only been 30 when we shot that movie,” McCormack explained.

Adding, “It just hadn’t come up yet. I had played a lot of scheming young business guys, but this was my first dad role. I remember it led to me calling my agent saying, ‘I don’t want to be a dad yet! I can’t start playing dads all the time, I’m 30.’ So it probably pushed me out of the hot dad spectrum for a few years.”

McCormack later revealed what set was like with Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were just youngsters when filming the Halloween flick.

“They were adorable and incredibly well-behaved and sweet,” he told the outlet. “I think they were still 8 at the time, maybe 7, I can’t remember, but they were fantastic. I ran into them many, many years later, during ‘Will & Grace’, and they said, ‘We love your show,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I love that you’re international fashion billionaires.’ It was kind of amazing to see them as grown-ups.”

“Double, Double, Toil And Trouble” premiered in 1993 and followed the twins as they try to trick their evil aunt out of a magic moonstone and save their family home.

Cloris Leachman also starred.