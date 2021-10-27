Darius Rucker knows his way around a practical joke, which he proved hilariously when he paid a visit to the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Nashville.

Given its location in Music City, the Nashville location of the famed tourist attraction features numerous wax figures of country music stars on display, something that Rucker used to his pranking advantage.

In video the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman shared on Instagram, he’s seen holding a microphone while standing stone-still next to a wax figure of Trisha Yearwood.

READ MORE: Darius Rucker Says He Transitioned Into County Music With An All Or Nothing Attitude: I Had To ‘Give It All I Had’

As tourists walk past, he suddenly surprises them by springing to life.

As the video progresses, Rucker unleashes his prank on a few more unsuspecting passersby, who flip out accordingly.

“Y’all know I love a good prank!” he wrote in the caption. “To get into the #Halloween spirit, I stopped by @madametussaudsusa to say ‘boo’ to a few new friends. 😉”