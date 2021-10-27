Internet sleuths are digging up some interesting things about Timothée Chalamet’s gamer past.

Chalamet admitted his rumoured past during an interview with YouTuber Nate Hill, alongside Zendaya, after Motherboard at Vice first launched an investigation to prove if the “Dune” actor was the face behind the faceless Youtube channel known as ModdedController360. ModdedController360 was an account dedicated to modding video game controllers.

He told Hill that he would spray paint controllers and then sell them, making a full $30 in profits during his run.

While the theory of the connection started to circle back in 2018, Motherboard finally found proof.

The evidence that Motherboard uses to prove the connection between the channel and actor included a small clue, a scar on their left ring finger – the same place Chalamet has one.

They also pointed out that Chalamet’s and ModdedController360’s voices are very similar.

A chair seen in the background of ModdedController360’s videos were also spotted in an Instagram post from Chalamet.

Chalamet used the channel to mod his Xbox controllers. Modding, which is a slang expression that is derived from the verb “modify, refers to the act of modifying hardware, software or virtually anything else.