Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are recreating an iconic scene. The 43-year-old HGTV star took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a hilarious spoof of a scene from his girlfriend’s 2009 flick, “(500) Days of Summer”.

In the original scene, Deschanel’s Summer compliments the headphone-wearing Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) on his music choice while in an elevator.

In the real-life couple’s recreation, Deschanel asks Scott, who’s wearing headphones, “What floor?”

“Oak, I think. Probably like a dark oak,” the Property Brother hilariously replies, to which Deschanel responds, “Cool floor.”