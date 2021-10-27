Lil Nas X is laughing at the super-clean version of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The rapper came across the Kidz Bop version of the hit track, sharing the results on Twitter and showing off the hilariously clean lyrics.

In the new version, the writers have completely stripped away Nas’ R-rated verses and replaced them with happy lines about vacations and pleasant dinners.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Gets Emotional As Atlanta Declares October 20 ‘Lil Nas X Day’

“I wanna lie on the beach in Hawaii/ I want that jet lag from livin’ and flyin’/ Put a smile on your face whilst we’re dinin’/ Oh, oh, why me?” the revamped lyrics go.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Talks New Album And Reveals He Dated The Actor From His ‘That’s What I Want’ Video

But the original was a bit racier, “I wanna sell what you’re buying/ I wanna feel on yo’ a** in Hawaii/ I want that jet lag from f**king and flying/ Shoot a child in your mouth while I’m riding.”

Kidz Bop also changed the line “cocaine and drinking with your friends” to “Singin’ and dancin’ with your friends.”

“Montero” is on the Kidz Bop 2022 album, which also features clean versions of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu” and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”.