Meg Ryan has made a healthy profit on her Montecito home.

After purchasing the home 18 months ago for $5 million, the “Sleepless In Seattle” star made an off-market sale for $13.3 million– an $8.2 million profit.

Of course, there were the costs of the renovations and sales fees but still a huge profit.

According to Siteline Santa Barbara, Ryan didn’t add any outbuildings but did expand the 4000+ sq ft home built in 1995.

Ryan worked with Becker Studios to update the property which she documented on Instagram.

“My kitchen renovation… Such a fun project! Thanks to everybody,” she captioned the French Country vibe kitchen, even including a before picture so one can really appreciate the stunning revamp.

The outside areas of the 1.5 acre lot were just as gorgeous. In Ryan’s words, it is “flat out Heaven.” There is an alfresco dining area, organic vegetable garden and a variety of fruit-bearing trees.

The 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home was sold to Gwen Campbell, a managing director at J.P. Morgan.

Ryan has also purchased a new place according to Dirt, a $9.5 million 6,200 sq ft home still in Montecito with ocean and mountain views.

Additionally, Ryan has other homes in Martha’s Vineyard and New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood.