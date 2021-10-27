The latest entry in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise is almost here, and won’t be in theatres but streaming on Paramount+.

In the new sequel, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family.

“Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries,” notes the synopsis, “she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister…”

According to director Jason Blum, “Next of Kin” is meant to be something of a reboot for the horror franchise that began in 2007.

“Paramount wanted to continue ‘Paranormal Activity’, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta – it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down,” Blum told Collider.

“So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new ‘Paranormal Activity’ were 3 years old when the first ‘Paranormal Activity’ came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago.”

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” will debut on Friday, Oct. 29.