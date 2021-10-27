Brooke Hogan is sitting down for her first interview in years.

Growing up as the daughter Hulk Hogan hasn’t always been easy and watching her dad “take the high road” is hard she told the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn“.

“Our family has been through a lot of crap and I will say, my dad, despite … It’s hard to have all your skeletons pulled out of your closet and just waved in front of everybody’s face and humiliated to the world and then our family just go through all this stuff. He has stayed so graceful through it all. I talked to him yesterday. I said, ‘It has to be so hard for you because it’s like you’ve got so many people poking at you, poking at you, poking at you and you can never poke back. You can never say, ‘Yeah, I messed up, but this person did this too.” You just can’t ever throw shade back because then it just makes you look worse when people are,” she said.

Noting that he has always had “to take the high road”, she said Hulk “just always remains graceful in the worst situation.”

“So he’s real. He’s like, ‘Hey, this is how I messed up,’ or, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ He communicates and he’s, like I said, just a gentle giant,” she added.

The former reality star also gave a health update on Hulk, 68.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said. “He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”