Get ready to go on another mission from God.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new docuseries is in development to tell the story of the Blues Brothers, the musical side project from “Saturday Night Live” stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi that spawned a hit movie and three albums, the first of which debuted at No. 1.

The series will feature the full participation of Aykroyd and Belushi’s widow, Judith Belushi-Pisano, as well as her son Lucas Pisano.

“Last year, ‘The Blues Brothers’ film was selected by The Library of Congress to the National Film Registry, and being in this most worthwhile cultural preservation initiative made us realize there remains more to this story,” said Aykroyd in a statement. “Judy and I are pleased to collaborate with Utopia Originals to produce the only authorized, optimized, socio-forensic examination of the Blues Brothers and the world that created and embraces them.”

As THR reports, the still-untitled series will feature “as-yet unseen materials, and dive into the history, music catalog and legacy of the characters, as well as the actors behind them and the friendship they shared,” and will also tackle “the sensitivities of race in the music industry and reveals the mindsets, intentions and follow-through of the creators.”

Added Aykroyd: “Much will be revealed that even I, as one of the originators, might not have been aware of. In the end, it will be all about the artists and their music.”

The docuseries will “frame the Blues Brothers phenomenon as a springboard to explore the greater world of blues, rhythm and blues and gospel,” said Belushi-Pisano. “Opening that door is interesting and exciting and undoubtedly will bring a great deal of depth to the project. With this collaboration, we continue Dan and John’s original mission to share their passion for this music and, foremost, to celebrate the artists who created it. We expect this to be a significant historical and cultural investigation.”

“The image of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, dressed in matching suits, donning sunglasses and fedoras, is globally iconic. Behind that image is a fascinating, multilayered story of two legendary comedians — driven by a pure love of music — embarking on a years-long, roller-coaster journey riddled with unbelievable ups and downs,” added Danielle DiGiacomo, head of content at Utopia, which will be producing the series.