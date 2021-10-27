Alice Evans is calling out her estranged Ioan Gruffudd over his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

On Wednesday, Gruddudd and Wallace went Instagram official, with the “Fantastic Four” actor commenting, “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace ❤️💫💙.”

Wallace shared the same photo, writing, “I know real smiles when I see them ❤️💫💙.”

Evans then accused Gruffudd of cheating on her.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” Evans wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Gruffudd filed for divorce in March after 13 years of marriage. They two share daughters Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12.

A friend of Wallace responded to Evans saying, “I have personally known Bianca for years and they have NOT even known each other for three years let alone have an affair!!”

Evans rebutted, adding, “You totally and absolutely know that they started seeing each other before he told me he didn’t love me and wanted a divorce. If you want to get into this we can.”

Evans also told another person on Twitter that, “He PROMISED his 8 year old, Elsie, that there was nobody else. Over and over. This morning she found out. From INSTAGRAM! She is devastated and apparently has been having panic attacks all morning.”

Evans told another that Ioan allegedly told his daughter they might not be able to visit him on set in the South of France.

“The girls were thinking they were going to go visit him but he said it might not work out,” Evans tweeted. Now I see why. Because “Bianca’ is there. I feel so bad for them.”

