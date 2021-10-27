Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been embroiled in a feud in recent months, but the hatchet has been buried.

On Wednesday, Snoop appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and revealed he’s ended the animosity by apologizing.

“Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him,” Snoop said of the diss that set it off, when his list of the top 10 rappers of all time ignored Eminem.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Says ‘Pray I Don’t Answer’ Eminem’s ‘Soft A**’ Diss Track

“We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other,” added Snoop, as reported by People.

“I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” he said. “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop’s apology comes a few months ahead of the two performing together at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, a rap extravaganza that will also include Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Won’t Put Eminem On His Top 10 Rappers List

“Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon,” said Snoop of the halftime show. “But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is… He really wanted to get people what they want.”