The only thing better than watching Hasan Minhaj is watching Hasan Minhaj watching impersonations of himself.

After learning what TikTok was, Minhaj learned a lot about himself including how much he swears.

“He actually is right. I use the F word a lot,” said Minhaj. “If this kid is 15 years old and roasting me this hard, this is really sad.”

It was the hand movements that the TikTok videos really seemed to focus on.

“He got my finger thing!” he said about another video. “You dunked on me flawlessly. This is incredible.”

“He got 39 thousand 100 likes on this of people being like ‘yup, Hasan Minhaj moves his hands like a f**king complete lunatic’.”

After watching a few more impersonations, Minhaj questioned, “Does everyone think I am just a rapping Chipmunk in my head?”