On Wednesday, Fox unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming drama that plays like “Dynasty” set in the world of country music, featuring a first-rate cast including Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel.

According to the network’s press release, “Monarch” is described as “a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.”

Adkins stars as “Texas Truth-teller” and reigning king of country music Albie Roman, who alongside his “insanely talented, but tough as nails” wife Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty worth untold millions.

“But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie,” the announcement notes. “And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. 👑#Monarch premieres Sunday, January 30 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/nBoSlMU6Zu — Monarch on FOX (@MonarchOnFOX) October 28, 2021

“Monarch” will debut at midseason, kicking off with a two-night premiere that begins on Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following Fox’s coverage of the NFC championship.