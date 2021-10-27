Tara Reid is clapping back at body shamers.

The star recently shared pictures taken by “Orange Is The New Black” star Taryn Manning, captioning the bikini pics, “Nothing better then your friend taking hot artsy pics of you in Palm Springs aka @tarynmanning.”

Some people commented on the pictures, expressing concern for Reid that she was “so thin.”

Another added, “Your emaciated frame doesn’t look good. Take care of yourself.”

The “Sharknado” alum did respond to one of the comments, “Stop hating, start loving. No one needs to be body shaming. It’s not right, it’s not cool and it hurts people. Please don’t be one of those people, it does have an affect.”

Reid then followed up her “artsy” picture with another one taken the same day.

“Here is another picture from yesterday to show you I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism,” Reid wrote. “Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat. To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.”