Ashley Graham is getting ready to meet her twins.

On Wednesday, the model shared a video of her twins kicking in her stomach as she made a heart with her hands.

“Can’t wait to meet you guys 🥺💛,” she captioned the shot.

Graham and husband Justin Ervin are also parents to son Isaac, 21 months.

Last month the couple revealed they are expecting twins and they will soon be a family with three boys.

“Are you serious? We’re gonna have three boys?” Graham said in another video taken at an ultrasound appointment.