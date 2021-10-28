It’s no secret that Isaiah Washington did not part with “Grey’s Anatomy” on the best of terms, but the erstwhile Dr. Preston Burke ups the ante in a recent appearance on Tavish Smiley’s podcast by dropping some bombshell allegations involving the hit medical drama.

According to reports at the time, Washington parted ways with the show in 2007 after reportedly using a homophobic slur to refer to then-co-star T.R. Knight during an on-set fracas with Patrick Dempsey that became physical. Knight subsequently quit the show, while Dempsey was written out of the show several years later under murky circumstances, denying rumours he was fired.

In the podcast interview, as reported by Us Weekly, Washington claims that “Grey’s” star Ellen Pompeo “took $5 million under the table” during a particularly fraught time in the #MeToo era “to not tell the world how toxic and nasty Patrick Dempsey really was.”

According to Washington, when Dempsey was cast on the show he was seen as damaged goods, a star whose fame was eclipsing and had secretly been nicknamed “Pilot Poison” in Hollywood. “No one wanted him on the show,” insists Washington. “They wanted Rob Lowe.”

Meanwhile, Washington also alleges that Dempsey had a racist streak.

“He was not a nice guy from day one,” Washington said of Dempsey. “But he liked me and once I had a conversation with him, he said, ‘Isaiah, do you know that white men are the masters of the universe?’ And I said, ‘You really believe that?’ And he said ‘Absolutely,'” Washington alleges.