Ellen DeGeneres loved Jason Sudeikis’s “Mellen” parody of her talk show on “Saturday Night Live”.

The host responds to the “SNL” skit during her show Thursday, telling viewers: “I’m the female Ellen. Anybody see ‘Saturday Night Live’?

“Portia [de Rossi] and I were watching, as we do every Saturday night. We were trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle. Suddenly we’re watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me.”

DeGeneres insists, “It was hilarious,” as she plays part of the “SNL” sketch for viewers.

She goes on, “Very funny, I would actually watch that show,” telling Sudeikis: “After we finish this season, we should do a show like that. I loved it! I’m flattered by that.”

DeGeneres later adds after asking producer Andy Lassner how many shows of their final season they had left, “Jason, when you’re done with ‘Ted Lasso’, we should do this show.”

“Mellen” features “all the fun daytime energy of ‘Ellen’ but with a hard, masculine edge.”

Plus, there’s added features such as the host punching out members of the studio audience, and pouring a vat of tomato sauce on the head of a guest chef during a cooking segment, along with plenty of “awkward male dancing.”

DeGeneres also reminisces about comedian Kate McKinnon’s impression of her, commenting on that “I’m Ellen” bit.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.