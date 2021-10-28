Say his name.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune”, things got a little scary with a Halloween-themed movie quote inspired by the 1992 horror film “Candyman” and its recent reboot.

That was fun but, uh—let's not do that again 😰 pic.twitter.com/s5neSpsJvg — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 27, 2021

The puzzle in question was a movie quote, with the answer being the iconic chant, “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman, Candyman,” from the film.

“Yes, you got it,” host Pat Sajak said when a contestant got the answer.

He then explained the context of the quote, in which an urban legend claims that if someone says “Candyman” five times in a row in front of a mirror, the Candyman is summoned to kill you.

“That, by the way, for those who don’t know is from a film called… ‘Candyman’,” Sajak said. “And by the way, if you say—and I said it the fifth time—which means he appears. Isn’t that the way it works?”

“Absolutely. We should be terrified,” the contestant said.

“He may be under the wheel,” Sajak joked.