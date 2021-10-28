Michael Jackson’s son Prince was asked about the Free Britney movement on Thursday’s “Good Morning Britain”.

Prince, 24, who was on the show to promote his annual Halloween party, “Thriller Night”, said of what his late father would think of Spears’ ongoing conservatorship: “That is a very tough question just because I don’t like to put words in my father’s mouth.

“And I can’t say that I ever heard him mention anything about that, and obviously this is something that has really come to light in recent years.”

He went on, “But knowing my father and the compassion that he had for individuals who wanted to remain in control of their own life – as it was his goal to be in control of his own life – I would think that he would be very supportive of her cause.

“He would understand the place that she is coming from. I think that he would wholeheartedly support her.”

Spears and Michael Jackson became close during their careers, with him asking her to duet with him on “The Way You Make Me Feel” at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2001.

Prince was also asked about continuing his father’s legacy for charity, how he hears his father’s voice during some of his tougher days and how, before passing away, Michael reiterated to his kids to always be there for each other.

