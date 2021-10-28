The Music Man is Hugh Jackman’s most dangerous play yet.

In a video post Wednesday on Instagram, the actor explained how he recently got a big cut on his nose, all thanks to the boater hats used in the Broadway musical.

In the video, while tossing around the hat, Jackman said, “So, um, people have been making a couple of comments to me, like, ‘Have you had another biopsy on your nose? What happened to your nose?'”

He continued, “Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon and it hit me literally in the face and sliced me on the nose.

“So, The Music Man may well turn into that James Bond movie,” he joked. “What was that character? Oddjob? Yeah, someone give me a little meme of Oddjob.”