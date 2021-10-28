Gordon Ramsay could not be prouder of his daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay.

Radio presenter Steve Allen, 67, was dragged through the mud for his comments about 19-year-old Tilly’s physique. Gordon recently weighed in on the situation, praising Tilly for standing up for herself.

“It made me feel very proud that she stood up and said, ‘I’m not taking this,'” Gordon said on Instagram Live, per Cosmopolitan. “She is 19 years of age for goodness’ sake – busting her a**e off and attending university by Zoom and learning the most extraordinary moves with Nikita [Kuzmin].

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay’s Toddler Adorably Crashes His Interview

“I think it was a breath of fresh air that level of standing up and saying, ‘We’re not going to tolerate that.'”

Allen took aim at Tilly, who currently stars on “Strictly Come Dancing”, and her moves before bodyshaming her.

“Well, she can’t blimming well dance, I’m bored with her already,” Allen previously said. “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s [Gordon] cooking, I should imagine.”

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay Reacts To His Grilled Cheese Skills Getting Torn Apart On TikTok

Tilly clapped back in a statement to her one-million-plus Instagram followers.

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” she replied. “Steve, please feel free to voice your opinions, however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself. But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19. I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in, and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with repercussions, and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.”