The 2021 American Music Awards nominations have arrived!
The hottest acts in music will reunite for the annual celebration at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in November. This year, Olivia Rodrigo makes her AMAs debut earning seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The “deja vu” singer is followed by The Weeknd, who received six nominations.
Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon earned five nominations each, with BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Drake among the other nominees. The 2021 AMAs also include new categories, which are Favorite Trending Song, with nominees from viral TikTok songs, Favorite Gospel Artist and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.
Morgan, who was enthralled in controversy earlier this year, is nominated for two awards. However, the AMAs released a statement explaining that nominees are determined by their performance on the Billboard charts and not chosen by a voting committee or organization.
“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting,” the statement reads in part. “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”
The 2021 AMAs will air live, Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
See the full list below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Given
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weekend
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore
The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
*Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion Good News
Pop Smoke Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat Planet Her
Giveon When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R. Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales
Queen Naija missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G KG0516
Maluma PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmallow
Regard
Tiësto
More from ET:
2020 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List!
2020 AMAs: Best Performances & Biggest Moments of the Night!
Billie Eilish Performs ‘Therefore I Am’ at 2020 American Music Awards