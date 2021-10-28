When Bruce Willis goes bad, he really goes bad.

This week, the trailer dropped for the new action-thriller “Deadlock”, in which Willis plays a wanted criminal out for revenge.

Believing that the government is out to get him and his team of mercenaries, Willis’s Ron Whitlock leads his men to violently take over an energy plant and hold everyone hostage.

Whitlock also opens the dam gates, threatening to flood a nearby town, and it’s up to retired army ranger Mack Karr, played by Patrick Muldoon, to take down the hostage takers and save thousands of lives.

“Deadlock” hits theatres and VOD on Dec. 3.