Elton John still values the friendship he had with John Lennon.

On Wednesday night, Jonn appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon asked him about getting to play with the late Beatle at his last-ever concert before his death.

READ MORE: Elton John Plans To Focus On His Family After Farewell Tour: ‘I’ve Had Enough Applause’

“Yeah, well, I played on John’s record Whatever Gets You Through the Night, and sang on it, too. And I said, ‘Okay, if this record gets to No. 1, you’ve got to come on, play live with them,'” John recalled. “And he said, ‘Okay, you’re on.’ And by Jove, it did get to No. 1, and then he had to keep his promise, which he did, at Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving. And it was one of the most magical moments in my life.

“Probably for me, the memory of him coming onstage and getting so much applause, I think all the band, and myself, were moved to tears. And it was such a wonderful occasion. I don’t think he’d played in New York since the Beatles at Shea Stadium.”

John added, “You know, it was just a magical moment in one’s life to see someone so loved getting so much acclaim. And, you know, I had such a great time with John for two years, and it’s one of the highlights of my life and my career.”

READ MORE: Elton John & Dua Lipa Get A Dose Of ‘Unpopular Opinions’ On Everything From Sushi To Toe Sucking

Also on the show, John talked about getting to work with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Stevie Nicks to Miley Cyrus and Gorillaz over the course of his career.

He also recalled Wonder singing for him on his birthday, saying, “It’s an incident I will never forget.”