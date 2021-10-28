“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley reportedly lived out a nightmare.

Kemsley, 45, reportedly woke up to two men standing at the foot of her bed, a source told Daily Mail. The incident occurred in their Encino Hills home on Wednesday night.

“Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother,” Kemsley reportedly begged the robbers, one of whom is said to have replied, “Kill her.”

Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley’s kids — Jagger Kemsley, 7, and Phoenix Kemsley, 5 — were home at the time of the break-in, per the publication. The two men, plus one companion, are said to have smashed their way through the children’s classroom door around 11 p.m.

The robbers ransacked the house for approximately 20 minutes, taking Kemsley’s jewellery and handbags. Fortunately, they did not enter the children’s bedrooms.

Kemsley, reportedly “traumatized” by the experience, called the police and her husband — in London at the time — as soon as the intruders exited.

The LAPD PIO (the media relations unit) told ET there was a home invasion robbery that occurred at 10:50 p.m. on the 17000 block of Avalon road where the victim(s) were confronted. There were three male suspects and they took an unknown amount of property. PIO could not confirm the victim(s), their names and what exactly occurred inside the house.

The Kemsleys previously had their $8-million mansion robbed after an open house.