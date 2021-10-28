ABBA have only just announced their comeback but it seems they won’t be sticking around for too long.

The beloved Swedish group — Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — confirmed their new music will be their last.

They announced their big return in September, confirming the release date for their ninth studio album Voyage, a state-of-the-art live-event experience, and the release of two new singles — “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

What do you think of the new look everyone? 💥 @ABBA are back with #ABBAVoyage, a brand-new album and revolutionary concert 💥 For the concert, the band have been digitised using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, designed by @ILMVFX! https://t.co/erjJHNSIqS pic.twitter.com/PRV2Ww1qqC — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) September 2, 2021

Ulvaeus, 76, and Andersson, 74, have since told the Guardian that the two tracks that didn’t make it onto Voyage will remain unfinished.

“This is it,” Andersson insisted. “It’s got to be, you know.”

He referenced their previous split: “I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982. I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it.”

ABBA’s two recently released songs are their first singles since “Under Attack” dropped in 1982. Voyage marks the group’s first album since The Visitors four decades ago.

They made their final public appearance together in November 1982 on Noel Edmonds’ “Late Late Breakfast Show” before their big comeback this year.