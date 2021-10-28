Brian Cox isn’t holding back when it comes to his fellow celebrities.

The Big Issue obtained a copy of the “Succession” star’s, 75, upcoming novel, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, and revealed the Cox’s thoughts on Johnny Depp, Steven Seagal, Quentin Tarantino, Keanu Reeves and Alan Rickman.

“Steven Seagal is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen,” Cox wrote about his “The Glimmer Man” co-star. “He radiates a studied serenity, as though he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us, and while he’s certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it’s probably not a higher one.”

Of Tarantino’s movies, Cox called them “meretricious” and “all surface,” adding, “Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance. I walked out of ‘Pulp Fiction’.” But revealed he’d star in “Kill Bill: Vol. 3” if Tarantino called.

On Depp, Cox said, “Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands’. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

Cox later switched gears and shared his thoughts on his favourite actors, which include Reeves and the late “Harry Potter” star.

He called Reeves a “seeker” who has “actually become rather good over the years” and referred to Rickman as “one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest, and most incredibly smart men I’ve ever met.”

Following the release of the excerpt, Twitter blew up with reaction:

Putting The Rabbit In The Hat hits bookshelves in January.