The coronavirus pandemic has hit production on the next “Aquaman”.

Last week, the Sun broke news that Jason Momoa had contracted COVID-19 during filming on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, and now the actor has given fans an update.

Momoa explained in a TikTok post that he’s been “camped out in his house” with his friend, professional skateboarder Erik Ellington, adding that he tested positive after attending the “Dune” premiere in London.

“I got hit with COVID right after the premiere,” Momoa continued. “There was a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows. Either way, I’m doing fine. Thank you for all your concerns and love.”

According to the Sun’s original source, “Jason is fine, luckily, and is now isolating after getting a positive test.”

They added, “But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule. Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.

“They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” the report continued. “Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”

Filming started on the “Aquaman” sequel in London in June, with James Wan returning to direct.