Chance the Rapper revealed he suffers from PTSD after watching his friend get killed when he was a teenager.

The rapper spoke out about mental health in a candid chat for “Peace of Mind With Taraji”, with a clip being shared with People from the upcoming episode titled “Why Black Men Don’t Cry with Chance the Rapper”.

Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade spoke with Chance about the pressure that’s placed on Black men to “man up.”

When asked if mental health was a topic of discussion in his household, Chance, who shares daughters Kensli, 6, and Marli, 2, with wife Kirsten Corley, replied of growing up, “Wellness wasn’t something that we knew, you know?”

“There’s probably a ton of situations where people you know, we just wrote them off as crazy, or like they was tweakin’ but they were actually going through a chronic mental health disorder,” he went on.

The musician continued, “I feel like this is something that we’re all, as a mainstream, we’re starting to be like, ‘OK, yeah health is beyond just our physical.'”

Chance then spoke about his personal mental health struggles, admitting he has “a lot of dark days.”

He said, “Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I’ve seen people I didn’t know get killed too.

“You become kind of numb to it, like somebody else died last week but it stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don’t realize until later — like I have lasting effects.”

Chance’s episode will air on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch and will also feature a 19-year-old who explains how he felt ashamed to ask for help when he came out as bisexual.

A new episode will be released weekly, with each show seeing celebrity guests, as well as everyday people, discuss their mental health and the stigma surrounding mental health issues.