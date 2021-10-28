Mila Kunis is setting “Hot Ones” on fire.

During her appearance on the hit web series, the actress ate hot wings and chatted about hubby Ashton Kutcher, the animated series “Stoner Cats” and what it’s like to have Conan O’Brien as a neighbour.

While helping host Sean Evans fact-check Kutcher’s episode of “Hot Ones”, Kunis reveals her “That’s ’70s Show” co-star and now husband lied about getting rid of the iconic clothes from the beloved sitcom.

“What are you talking about?” Kunis said Kutcher, who happened to be on set with her. “You didn’t get rid of anything. You have plenty of trucker hats and the entire ’70s’ wardrobe is downstairs. What is this?”

“Lies,” she added. “Lies.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kunis struggled to keep up with Evans with the hot wings and relied heavily on ranch dressing to help downplay the heat.