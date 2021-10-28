When tragedy strikes, family is everything.

On Friday, it was announced that Martin Lawrence will be returning to television with a brand new dark comedy based on the hit Israeli series “Nehema”.

READ MORE: https://etcanada.com/news/800214/eddie-murphys-son-and-martin-lawrences-daughter-are-now-dating/

Though it doesn’t have a title yet, “The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in high tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids – who are lost without their mother.”

The original Israeli series was critically acclaimed and when on to win two Israeli EMMY Awards in 2019, including for Best Comedy Series.

“Nehama has heart and real-life complications that drew me to the project,” Lawrence said in a statement. “I am looking forward to getting back to TV and this is a perfect fit.”

READ MORE: Martin Lawrence Says ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Took So Long To Happen Because ‘The Script Wasn’t Right’

“We created the original Nehama series about our love of comedy, storytelling, and our admiration of our wives,” said creators Reshef Levi and Yoav Gross. “After HOT initially recognized the huge potential, we thought nothing bigger could happen. But now when a great master like Martin Lawrence wants to work with us on a new US version with Topic Studios – we feel blessed to have this dream come true. We’re sure that this new multi-cultural collaboration will make an even better series.”

Lawrence last appeared on TV in the FX series “Partners”, which aired for one season in 2014 and co-starred Kelsey Grammer.