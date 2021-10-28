Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is using her platform to help put an end to sexual violence.

The royal, 74, spoke at a reception recognizing the WOW Foundation’s Shameless! Festival in London on Wednesday and remembered the recent murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa and called on the world to “truly unite to forge a violence-free world.”

“We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement. We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it,” she said.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth And Camilla Pay Tribute To Wales Through Fashion Choices

“After all, rapists are not born, they are constructed. And it takes an entire community – male and female – to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim. So let us all leave here today and try and get the men in our lives to participate in building a ‘shameless’ society.”

“How many more women must be harassed, raped or murdered before we truly unite to forge a violence-free world?” Watch The Duchess's speech recognising the Shameless! Festival, a collaboration between Women of the World (WOW) and Birkbeck’s SHaME Project.https://t.co/yj3sbNRJOP — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) October 28, 2021

READ MORE: Kate Middleton, Camilla Raise Awareness For Children’s Hospice Week, Send Messages To Vulnerable Families

Later, Camilla addressed the “misplaced feelings of stigma.”

“The victim feels invaded and dirty; weakened by having been put in a position of helplessness by someone stronger – possibly by someone whom she previously trusted,” she explained. “Often, this sense of shame causes the victim to blame herself, mistakenly take responsibility for the crime, and want to hide away from others. And yet she has done nothing wrong.”

“Today, let us resolve to support survivors to be ‘shameless’ and not to take on misplaced feelings of stigma. Through speaking up about our experiences, we break the wall of silence that allows perpetrators to go unpunished,” she continued. “Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke are names which, with all the others, must never be forgotten.”