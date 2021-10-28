When he’s in costume, Tom Holland doesn’t play around.

On Friday, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star shared a screenshot from the upcoming Marvel sequel with a little insider info on how the shot was achieved.

READ MORE: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg Enter ‘Uncharted’ Territory In New Trailer

“Absolutely no cgi in this picture,” he says of the image, in which Spider-Man is hoisted up by one of villain Doc Ock’s robotic tentacles. “Method acting at its finest.”

It’s not actually clear whether or not Holland was joking about the absence of computer generated effects in the shot, though some of his followers definitely weren’t buying it.

‘You got jokes huh,” one user commented, while another said simply, “You’re funny.”

READ MORE: Tom Holland Sweetly Supports His Brother Paddy’s New Show

Others also took the post as a sign that a new trailer for the hotly anticipated superhero movie might be on the way.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to hit theatres Dec. 17.