The “Landscapers” are on their way to HBO.

HBO released the teaser for its impending HBO Original Limited Series on Thursday. A love story goes horribly wrong in this new show starring Emmy-winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

“Inspired by real events, ‘Landscapers’ tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham,” the synopsis read.

“Will Sharpe directs the exploration of love and fantasy, which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair.”

Colman and Thewlis will star alongside Kate O’ Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby.

HBO’s four-episode limited series debuts Dec. 6 on HBO and HBO Max.