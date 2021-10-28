Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her eldest child’s special day.

The “Sex and the City” star took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 28, to share a photograph of son James Wilkie on his 19th birthday.

“He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” wrote the actress, while captioning the candid snap.

As well as being parents to James, Parker and husband Matthew Broderick also share 12-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

She continued, “New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays.”

Finishing her post, the proud mom added, “Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true.”

Elsewhere, Parker recently opened up about the pain she felt after losing her former “SATC” co-star Willie Garson.