With just a couple of days until Halloween, Reese Witherspoon is offering up some last-minute costume inspo.

In a new Instagram post, the Oscar-winning actress took a trip down memory lane and shared some of her best costumes from Halloweens past.

From a red-headed mummy, a funny banana and her signature Elle Woods bunny costume, Witherspoon is showing off, and trying on, it all.

The post was quickly filled with reactions from fans and famous friends with Mindy Kaling commenting, “Go off, Spoon!”

Rebel Wilson added, “Yasssssss.”

But according to comments from fans, one look stood out as a favourite: Elle Woods.

Witherspoon wore the iconic look when attending a “costume” party in “Legally Blonde”.