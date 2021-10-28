Matthew Perry is opening up like never before.

Perry, 52, is working on an untitled memoir, according to Deadline. Flatiron Books won the worldwide publication rights with mid-seven figure deal. The memoir will tell behind-the-scenes stories from his time on “Friends”, as well as his personal struggles.

“We need humour, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something – and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing,” publisher Megan Lynch expressed. “Matthew’s book has unrivalled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”

The untitled memoir will be published in the Fall of next year.