Lily Collins is standing up for Emily Cooper.

The “Emily in Paris” character has drawn a lot of criticism thanks to her perky personality, but now Collins is addressing the hate.

READ MORE: Lily Collins, Ashley Park Share Updates From ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2 Set

“A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” said the actress in a new interview with Nylon.

She continued, “To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly—it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’ They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes—she’s not infallible.”

Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” centres on a marketing executive from Chicago who relocates to Paris after landing her dream job.

Collins also discussed the reason why Emily’s life might seem like a fantasy.

READ MORE: Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell In Dreamy Colorado Ceremony, Mary Steenburgen Shares Sweet Message

“I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees,” she added.

“It’s just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it’s a little less believable.”