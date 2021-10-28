Brooke Shields is revisiting her ’80s Calvin Klein ad.

The model, 56, starred in the brand’s iconic denim campaign when she was just 15-years-old. The ad sparked controversy because of the campaign’s slogan, “What comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Several TV networks even banned the commercials for being too provocative.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Details Recent Femur Injury: ‘It Was The Worst Injury I Ever Had

In a new interview with Vogue, Shields recalled dealing with the backlash.

“It just struck me as so ridiculous, the whole thing,” Shields said. “I was naive, I didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t think it had to do with underwear, I didn’t think it was sexual in nature.”

Shields also addressed the tagline, “If they had intended on the double entendre, they didn’t explain it to me… It didn’t faze me.”

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Gets Teary As She Drops Daughter Rowan Off To College

Looking back, Shields admits some aspects were a little racy.

“The choreography was specific and intentional,” she said. “Yeah, at 56 I can go back and look at the camera and see, ‘Oh, well, they’re zooming in kind of on my crotch area and then it comes to my face, okay.’”