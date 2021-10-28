Missy Elliott will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Nov. 8 the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper will become the 2,708th star with hers being placed in front of Amoeba Records.

Ciara and Lizzo, alongside Elliott’s longtime manager Mona Scott-Young, will help unveil the star.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated Hip Hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps. She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honour her on the Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

Elliott has had a decades-long career, including five Grammy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards’ Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019 and being the first female Hip-Hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Six of her studio albums have been RIAA platinum-certified or better and she has an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music.

For everyone not in L.A., the ceremony will be livestreamed on Nov. 8 and 11:30 a.m. PT.