It was hard to go anywhere without hearing Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and despite the commercial success of the song, it won’t be up for any Grammy nominations.

According to Variety, the song was eligible but Lipa didn’t submit it for consideration.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Drops Music Video For ‘Levitating’ Remix Featuring Madonna And Missy Elliott

The song had a number of remixes, including one that featured controversial rapper DaBaby. As the publication points out, she may have left the song out to avoid the controversy over his homophobic comments.

However, that doesn’t mean the Lipa won’t be completely missing from the ceremony.

READ MORE: Elton John & Dua Lipa Get A Dose Of ‘Unpopular Opinions’ On Everything From Sushi To Toe Sucking

Her song “Demeanor” feat. Pop Smoke is on the ballot.