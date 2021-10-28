Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is proving she can fit into any genre of music.

During Thursday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” on her Kellyoke segment, Clarkson belted out Radiohead’s “Karma Police”.

With perfect mood lighting and a black leather dress, Clarkson sang the 1997 track.

The reactions on Twitter gave Clarkson a lot of love for her cover.

Omg. Seriously, I have a date later today and she has no idea the impossible standards she is up against. I’m just gonna tell her right off, “Look girl, you’re not Kelly Clarkson.”😄 — Brad Champion (@BradleyChampio2) October 28, 2021

The last part of the song tho!!! https://t.co/oCcI4iv435 — Deb|Canon What Canon 🤡 (@sanversearper) October 28, 2021

Other Kellyoke covers Clarkson has performed include Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry”, Adele and Tears For Fears’ “Mad World“.